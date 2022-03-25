BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A conservation group has filed a lawsuit against U.S. environmental officials for not intervening after Montana rolled back longstanding water pollution rules.

The group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper says new rules being proposed by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will allow more nutrient pollution to enter the state’s streams, rivers and other waterways. The lawsuit is against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has oversight of the state’s pollution rules.

Nutrient pollution comes from farm fertilizer, treated sewage waste, industrial plants and numerous other sources. It can be harmful to fish and human health by encouraging the growth of algae that are sometimes toxic.

An EPA spokesperson declined comment.