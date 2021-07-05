Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a New Mexico antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables.

Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a U.S. complaint filed last week. He claims the late Forrest Fenn deprived him of the riches by moving the treasure chest after he solved a riddle that would lead him to the loot.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that it comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming.

Raphoz claims Fenn’s announcement last year that the treasure was found was suspicious and suspects Fenn kept the loot.