Lawyer: Man accused of murder, cannibalism unfit for trial

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says a Michigan man who’s charged with killing and mutilating a man whom he met through a dating app is mentally unfit to stand trial.

Douglas Corwin Jr. says Mark Latunski was examined at a state psychiatry center. Latunski will remain in custody while getting treatment to improve his competency.

Latunski is charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December.

Bacon’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township.

Police say Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.