Legal experts see case for intent in Wisconsin parade crash

Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t.

Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint.

No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial.

Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison.

His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

