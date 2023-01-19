(KTLA) — Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan suffered “sudden cardiac dysfunction” before he crashed his car and died in Hollywood last year, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has determined.

The 67-year-old was driving in the area of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street when his car crashed into a building. He was declared dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources determined early on that Jordan had suffered some type of medical emergency since damage to his vehicle was minor.

Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, or hardening of the arteries, was a contributing factor in Jordan’s death, according to the coroner’s report.

Jordan was best known for his roles as Lonnie Garr in “Hearts Afire” and Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” He also had prominent roles in “The Cool Kids,” “Call me Kat,” and “American Horror Story.”