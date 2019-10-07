Less Federal Oversight at Slaughterhouses Could have Major Consequences

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON D.C.)– Consumer and labor advocates say the US Department of Agriculture is endangering millions of Americans by changing federal oversight at pork slaughterhouses.

New rules published this week would slash the number of federal inspections at slaughterhouses, and allow plants to speed up their production lines.

The Department of Agriculture says the rules will improve public safety, but the consumer and labor groups say the Agriculture Department has its facts wrong.

Thomas Gremillion with the Consumer Federation of America says, “We know that pork already makes hundreds of thousands of people sick every year.”

Now Gremillion fears those numbers will spike. The USDA plans to slash federal inspections at pork slaughterhouses, and rely on pork processors to inspect themselves.

It would also allow pork processors to speed up production lines.

Worker Safety Expert Debbie Berkowitz worries, “By increasing line speeds, they are going to sacrifice the safety of 90 thousand pork line workers across this country.”

Berkowitz says the USDA is ignoring decades-old research that shows high-speed processing with saws and sharp knives. It creates danger for workers.

She explains, “You can’t sacrifice worker safety just for profits for the industry.”

The Department of Agriculture says the inspection changes will save millions of dollars and improve food safety. The new rules are based on a 20-year-old study that food safety advocates say is unreliable.

Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who once worked on a pork processing line, says, “The USDA relied on ‘sketchy data’ to justify a major inspections change that could create unsafe working environments.”

At Durbin’s request, the USDA Inspector General’s office is now looking into how the department developed its rules.

A spokesperson from USDA says the department is committed to “using the best science available to protect the American food supply.”

For now, the rules are set to go into effect December 2nd.