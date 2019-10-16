‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave

DUBLIN (NEXSTAR) – An Irish military veteran wanted to make his family laugh, not cry at his funeral.

And loved ones were shocked to hear the voice of Shay Bradley calling out from his coffin. Bradley could be heard screaming “let me out” from his grave.

Mourners couldn’t help but laugh as they heard it.

My dad's dieing wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear 😉 and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever 😘😘#shayslastlaugh

Posted by Andrea Bradley on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Friends and family say Bradley recorded the video before he died, and he would be overjoyed to see how many smiles and laughs it caused.

His daughter, Andrea Bradley, wrote on Facebook: "My dad's dieing wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear 😉 and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever 😘😘#shayslastlaugh

