‘Like he came back to me’: WWII mail received 76 years later

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A letter sent from a U.S. soldier stationed in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years after it was sent.

WFXT-TV reports that 22-year-old Army Sgt. John Gonsalves wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after the official end of WWII. The letter would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a U.S. Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh.

John died in 2015. But the USPS found an address for his widow, Angelina, and sent it to her.

Angelina spent another holiday without her husband, but she said this year “it’s like he came back to me.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories