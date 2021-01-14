Line 3 protesters chain themselves together in piece of pipe

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. A significant permit has been granted to Enbridge’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BACKUS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities arrested two people accused of chaining themselves together inside a piece of pipe to protest construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the incident took place about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in McKinley Township, west of the town of Backus.

He says the protesters were taken into custody without incident and face charges of trespassing and obstructing.

About a dozen protesters showed up at the site.

One man was arrested for refusing to leave the area and one woman was arrested for violating conditions of release.

Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.