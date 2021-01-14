Line 3 protesters chain themselves together in piece of pipe

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. A significant permit has been granted to Enbridge’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BACKUS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities arrested two people accused of chaining themselves together inside a piece of pipe to protest construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the incident took place about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in McKinley Township, west of the town of Backus.

He says the protesters were taken into custody without incident and face charges of trespassing and obstructing.

About a dozen protesters showed up at the site.

One man was arrested for refusing to leave the area and one woman was arrested for violating conditions of release.

Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Expect damaging winds to stick around all day

NDC JAN 14

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Girl's Basketball

Wilton-Wing Girl's Basketball

Velva Girl's Basketball

Linton-HMB Girl's Basketball

Got Covid? Get Help

CDC recommends universal mask wearing

MHA on Drug Trade

Dr. Wynne: Mutation Vaccine

Vaccine Ethics

North Dakotans in DC

ND to DC

Bracing for Unrest

KX Gives Back: NDHP

Truck Driver Program

Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Wayne Stenehjem

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News