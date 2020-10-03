List: Top-level U.S. staff’s coronavirus test results

(KRON) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night. The two were tested for the virus after Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result.
Since then, many top-level staff who are regularly in contact with Trump and Hicks are starting to get COVID-19 tests.
Watch Live: Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’
Here’s a list of U.S. officials who got tested and their results (not limited to Trump’s staff).
- President Donald Trump – Positive
- First Lady Melania Trump – Positive
- Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative
- Barron Trump (son) – Negative
- Former VP Joe Biden – Negative
- Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative
- Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative
- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – Negative
- Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive
- U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive
- Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative
- Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive
- Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) – Positive
Joe Biden: ‘We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family’
Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the presidential debate on Tuesday. Although they were standing 6 feet apart, they were indoors and shouting at each other without masks on.