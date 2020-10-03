List: Top-level U.S. staff’s coronavirus test results

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(KRON) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night. The two were tested for the virus after Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result.

Since then, many top-level staff who are regularly in contact with Trump and Hicks are starting to get COVID-19 tests.

Here’s a list of U.S. officials who got tested and their results (not limited to Trump’s staff).

  • President Donald Trump – Positive
    • First Lady Melania Trump – Positive
    • Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative
    • Barron Trump (son) – Negative
  • Former VP Joe Biden – Negative
  • Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative
  • Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative
  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – Negative
  • Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive
  • U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative
  • U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative
  • U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative
  • RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive
  • Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative
  • Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive
  • Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) – Positive

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the presidential debate on Tuesday. Although they were standing 6 feet apart, they were indoors and shouting at each other without masks on.

