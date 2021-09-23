Collierville, TN Kroger shooting kills 1, injures 12; shooter dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — Multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting inside the Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville, a Memphis suburb, after an active shooter incident.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed 13 people were shot, and one person killed. The suspected shooter also is dead, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot, Lane said. See the press conference with details below.

The suspect’s vehicle is still parked and is being investigated.

Lane said officers entered the store just after 1:30 and found multiple people shot, and employees in hiding. He could not comment on whether the shooter was an employee, saying it was under investigation.

Lane called it “the most horrific event that’s occurred in Collierville history.”

Multiple witnesses report hearing at least a dozen shots. Some customers made it out of the store. Employees had others take shelter in the cooler, witnesses said.



Collierville Police Department reported an off-campus active shooter situation. Collierville High School was sheltering in place.

Multiple ambulances have been seen entering Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Witness photos show a man on the Kroger roof talking to police. Collierville Police said this is not the shooter and is believed to be an employee of Kroger directing officers. (submitted photo)











Multiple ambulances including Shelby County and Germantown crews just arrived at Regional One pic.twitter.com/65Fc7H0vuM — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) September 23, 2021

Details are still coming in. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.