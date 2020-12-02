White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine

National News

by: Sydney Kalich and Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens during a briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House on Wednesday pushed back against press reports that Federal Drug Administration commissioner Steven Hahn had been called to the White House to explain delays in approving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, noting that such meetings are routine.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed the issue during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“What I will say about Dr. Hahn is, it is par for the course for the Chief of Staff to meet with him as we’re trying to save American lives with the vaccine in record time,” McEnany said, regarding a meeting between Hahn and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Axios reported took place on Tuesday. 

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How cloud cover impacts overnight temperatures

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

Wednesday's Forecast: decreasing clouds and cooler temps

Larry Watson

NDC DEC 2

Bismarck Bobcats

UMary Women's Basketball

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Real Tree Fire Risk

Good Neighbor Project

CDC vs. State Guidelines

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss