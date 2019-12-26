Long-term mortgage rates remain at historically low levels

In this Feb. 8, 2012 photo, two workers carry a window for a home under construction in a new subdivision by Toll Brothers, in Yardley, Pa. Sales of new U.S. homes dipped in January but only after the government said the final quarter of 2011 was stronger than first estimated. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74% from 3.73% last week.

The benchmark rate stood at 4.55% a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 3.19%, unchanged from last week.

For the year, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.9%, the fourth-lowest annual rate since Freddie Mac began the survey in 1971.