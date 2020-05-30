Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a downtown curfew this evening,

Protesters were back in the streets Saturday. Garcetti said everyone must be off the downtown streets of the sprawling city by 8 p.m. local time until 5:30 a.m..

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations following a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set. Los Angeles police arrested 533 people last night.

—-

This story has been corrected to say that Mayor Eric Garcetti’s curfew is for downtown Los Angeles only.

