Louisiana congressman Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19

Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, on July 22, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s newest Republican member of the U.S. House, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office.

He was 41 years old.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death Tuesday night.

Bautsch said in a statement that the family is asking for privacy.

The incoming congressman was elected in a December runoff and was set to take office in January. He was admitted to a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

He was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care.