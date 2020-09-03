Louisiana congressman’s post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral

National News

by: KLFY Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Facebook has reportedly removed a fiery Facebook post by Congressman Clay Higgins, but not before it went viral.

The post appears to tout his willingness to stand against anyone who poses a threat in Louisiana.

Higgins, R-La., says in the post that he is giving “fair warning,” adding, “Nothing personal. We just eliminate the threat.”

“One way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order. Me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand,” he said in the post. “If you show yourselves, aggressively natured and armed in my presence. In my neighborhood. Where I work. Anywhere close enough to put my family or my fellow citizens in danger. That’s where your journey will end.”

The reaction to the post has been mixed.

“You know I think he’s right. I think we have to protect Lafayette, Louisiana, from outside intruders willing to break our laws,” Michael Meche of Lafayette said. “That’s all there is to it.”

“I’m not sure what he’s upset about. He just seems a little aggressive, but I’m not really sure he’s going to do anything,” said Nicole Mistaretta, a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “I think he’s probably just emotional and upset about something; and he’s just putting some warning out there. I think there will be a lot of people confused and don’t really know what he’s upset about.”

Monique Shelvin-Alexander says the post incites violence.

“It seems like you gotta be aware and you gotta be, you know, looking out for your safety at all times,” she said.

In response to the post’s removal, Higgins wanted to be clear: “No i did not remove my post,” he said on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

