Loving South Dakota couple shares 67 together years this Valentine’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Valentine’s Day may come once a year on the calendar, but for one this couple, it comes every day.

If you ask Keith Schulte, he’d tell you his relationship with his wife, Alberta, started out on a high note.

“When I heard that girl sing, I realized the sweetness, and quality, and the spirit in that voice and I was able to marry that one,” Keith said.

This was at her capping ceremony when she graduated nursing school in Topeka, Kansas which is where Schulte happened to live.

“Oh, I thought he was lots of fun. Yeah, he was lots of fun,” Alberta said.

Alberta and Keith’s wedding. 1954.

They were married in 1954, and eventually had two kids: Their son Alan, and their late daughter Teri.

“She… was the light of our life, but we lost her to an automobile accident when she was 15,” Alberta said.

They look back on her memory with laughter and love in their hearts.

“She organized everybody at school… she made it so the girls wouldn’t fight with each other, but she was a real personality,” Keith said.

Even through the hardships, they didn’t let it tear them apart.

HOFER: What would you say has been the thing that’s kept you two together all these years?

KEITH: Well, just look at her!

ALBERTA: I don’t think we’ve ever thought about separating. So, it was just one of those things that we were going to be together.

Keith and Alberta 67 years strong.

They’ve lived at the Good Samaritan Society’s Echo Ridge since November. With it having limited access for things to do, we asked them if the pandemic was going to get in the way of any Valentine’s plans.

“We don’t, personally, have anything in particular planned… we just might hug a lot,” Keith said.

But when you’ve been together as long as they have, they say that every day is like Valentine’s Day…

“It’s nice to have a valentine, and this lady is my valentine, and… it’s just nice to be around her,” Keith said.

…And that consultation is key to a healthy relationship.

“In fact, there’s a song called, ‘consultation means finding out what everybody is thinking about. You listen to them. They listen to you. Then all of you do what most of you want to do,’ ain’t that pretty?” Keith said.

​On Thursday, they had a little valentine’s celebration with other residents, where they enjoyed tea and conversation.