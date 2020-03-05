Lower gas prices for US drivers

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cheaper gas prices in the U.S. due to a global drop in demand for oil.

USA Today reports the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen 6 cents over the past three weeks, to $2.41. It cited data from the app GasBuddy, and a senior petroleum analyst with the app says a drop in global oil demand could benefit the U.S. drivers for weeks to come.

Most of the drop in oil demand is from China, which normally is the biggest importer and second-largest consumer of oil in the world, but it’s been buying less oil over the last few weeks as fewer people traveled within China and the nation’s economic activity largely shut down.

