MA neighbor kills man with crossbow trying to save him from pit bull attack

National News

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was being attacked by two pit bulls was accidentally killed by a neighbor who tried to help Wednesday afternoon, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

According to DA Andrea Harrington’s Office, Adams Police were called to 19 Bellevue Avenue around just after 12 p.m., for a reported mauling in progress. Officers and a K9 Unit arrived at an apartment to find two mature pit bulls, engaging in a “volatile confrontation.” 

The two dogs then turned their attack onto the officers, who ended up using their department-issued weapon to kill the animals. Police then found a man with a crossbow injury, dead inside the apartment and a child in a nearby room unharmed. The man’s name has not been released.

Investigators believe the neighbor heard the commotion inside the apartment, called police and then entered the apartment in hopes of saving the man. Police say the neighbor got a crossbow and shot it at the dogs, that one arrow struck one dog, went through a door, and struck the man who was being mauled. 

Police say the man was trying to barricade himself from the attack when he was struck and killed by the crossbow. The man’s death is being considered accidental and the neighbor, described by the DA’s Office as a “good Samaritan” is working with authorities. 

The police-involved shooting that killed the dogs is being investigated by State Police crime scene services and forensic scientists assigned to the DA’s Office, along with Adams Animal Control, Adams Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6"

Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps"

Pet Price tag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Price tag"

St. Mary's Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Basketball"

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Insurance Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Insurance Hike"

Kids Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Area"

Discovery on the Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discovery on the Go"

Emmons Co Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flooding"

Emmons Co Flood Insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flood Insurance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5"

Ward Co Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Tax"

New Town Rec

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Rec"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge