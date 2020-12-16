MacKenzie Scott says she has given $4.1 billion to charity

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Virginia State University has become the largest single donor gift in the historically Black college’s history. The $30 million donation by Scott was announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a post that detailed the nearly $4.2 billion in gifts given to nonprofit organizations by the philanthropist in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.

Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Toy Giveaway

Pandemic Timeline

FDHU Press Conference

Mayor's Challenge

ID.me

CHI Gets Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/15

Minot Shoplifting

Securing Drugs

Lawmakers hope to reach agreement on government funding bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Tuesday's Forecast: A bigger warm-up on the way

Class A Basketball

Class B Basketball

Expert on Mask Use

Tip 411

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories