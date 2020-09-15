MagellanTV want to pay you $2,020 to watch 24 hours of documentaries

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – MagellanTV wants to give someone $2,020 to watch 24 hours of documentaries about great and terrible leaders before the 2020 U.S. Election.

Documentary streaming service MagellanTV said the winner will get $2,020 in cash, a one-year membership to MagellanTV, 2 three-month memberships for friends and family and “an educated vote.”

The selected person will have to document their experience, thoughts and insights on social media. The company hopes the selected person will help educate other potential voters along the way.

Those interested in applying will need to be at least 18-years-old and a U.S. resident.

Applications must be submitted by October 5. Click here for more information and to apply.

