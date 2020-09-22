Maine K-9 finds missing child who was lost in the woods, crying

National News

by: fox8webcentral and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Maine (WJW) — A police dog helped reunite a missing child with her parents on Monday.

According to a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page, K-9 Dutch and Trooper Zachary Fancy were requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office to track a kindergartener who had run off into the woods during recess.

State police said K-9 Dutch began the track from the child’s jacket. He continued deeper into the woods and thick brush.

The post said that after Dutch tracked for over half a mile, he began showing signs the child wasn’t far away.

K-9 Dutch continued tracking and found the child sitting on a rock with no shoes, crying.

Troopers brought the child out of the woods and she was reunited with her parents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

