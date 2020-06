Activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafazi is now a university graduate.

The 22-year-old posted to Twitter to announce she completed her degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University in the U.K.

She said she doesn’t know what’s coming up next for her, but “for now it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Yousafazi was shot in the head by the Taliban when she was 15-years-old, after speaking out about girl’s education.