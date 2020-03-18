Mall of America closing in COVID-19 fight

The largest retail and entertainment center in the U.S. is shutting down in support of Minnesota’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mall of America, in Bloomington, Minnesota, has closed through at least March 31, citing orders from Gov. Tim Walz aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Mall officials say, “There are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions.”

Ronda Busch of Muscatine, Iowa, came to the mall with her 13-year-old granddaughter but says she did not realize it was shutting down that day. Busch, who says she was there with her two sons when the Mall of America opened in 1992, says she had been planning the trip for a long time, and that she’s sure the abbreviated visit is a big disappointment for her granddaughter.

Joceleen Howard, 25, of St. Paul, Minnesota, says she rushed to the mall with her sister when her sister told her the mall was closing. Howard says she wanted a rapper’s shirt, and when they got to the mall, there was “practically no one in there.” Howard says no one likes the idea of the megamall shutting down, but she says it’s for everyone’s safety.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover within weeks. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases of COVID-19 recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.