Mall of America plans to reopen June 10

by: CBS News

After being closed for nearly three months, the Mall of America announced Friday it will be reopening on June 10. The mall was initially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and remained closed due to unrest following the death of George Floyd. 

The Mall of America (MOA), located in Bloomington, Minnesota, was previously scheduled to reopen on June 1. It has been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. 

The MOA has implemented a number of restrictions in an effort to keep patrons safe. It installed touchless hand sanitizers, implemented floor markings to promote social distancing and reduced seating capacity in the food court and other common areas. 

It has also increased frequency of cleanings, reduced shopping hours and installed plexiglass dividers to create separation between shoppers and employees. 

Shopping hours have been temporarily reduced, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. daily. Some MOA retailers are also offering contact-free curbside pickup. 

It is unclear if Nickelodeon Universe, the mall’s indoor theme park, will reopen along with retailers. 

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Friday that the state will begin lifting more business restrictions this week under “phase 3” of reopening. Indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues are all allowed to reopen Wednesday with safety restrictions in place. 

“As we take steps forward, it’s more important than ever that we each do our part,” Walz tweeted Friday. “We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus. We ask Minnesotans to continue to wear masks, maintain social distance, and work from home when they can.” 

