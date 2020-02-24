Man accused in cruise ship death to face Puerto Rico judge

National News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year declined his right to a jury trial on Monday.

Salvatore Anello, who is charged with negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand, will instead face a judge. The case is expected to be heard in April.

The death occurred in July 2019 as the girl from Granger, Indiana, vacationed with her family aboard the Freedom of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruises. Anello has said he did not know the window was open when he lifted Chloe to it so she could bang on the glass.

Wiegand’s family has sued the cruise ship company, accusing it of negligence by allowing the window in the ship’s children’s play area to be open.

