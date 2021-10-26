Man accused of fatal shooting, kidnapping in South Dakota

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man accused in a fatal shooting and hostage situation in Jerauld County, SD.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says law enforcement officers responded to a Wessington Springs house early Sunday on a report of a man holding a female hostage following a fatal shooting inside the residence.

DCI says the female was eventually released and the man surrendered. He is being held on possible charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.

DCI continues to investigate with assistance from the Jerauld County Sheriff’s Office.

