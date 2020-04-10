Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer

National News
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Indianapolis Police Department shows Elliahs Dorsey. Indianapolis police say detectives arrested Dorsey on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the slaying Thursday, April 9, 2020 of Indianapolis Police Officer Breann Leath. A second woman also was shot. (Indianapolis Police Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Indianapolis officer on a domestic violence call, police said Friday.

Detectives arrested Elliahs Dorsey, 27, on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the Thursday slaying of Officer Breann Leath, 24, police said. It wasn’t immediately known whether Dorsey had a lawyer who could comment.

A second woman also was shot, police said. That woman has not been identified.

Leath was among three officers who responded to the call Thursday afternoon at an apartment on Indianapolis’ far east side, police said. As officers knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the structure, striking Leath, police said.

The other officers pulled Leath to a safe area and found the second woman who had been shot, police said.

Officers located and apprehended Dorsey, who was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

