CA man arrested on child abuse and torture charges for allegedly using zip ties to restrain 7-year-old son for hours at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly using zip ties to bind the ankles and wrists of his 7-year-old son for up to 10 hours at a time, according to sheriff’s officials.

William Davis, 32, has been booked on suspicion of child endangerment, false imprisonment and torture, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to Davis’ residence in the 100 block of Beardsley Avenue on Saturday after neighbors reported seeing Davis’ son hopping while bound until he fell, a sheriff’s news release said. The deputies freed the boy after finding him bound with zip ties. No one else was found at the residence.

Investigators from the Special Victims Unit were called to the scene and discovered the child was regularly bound by Davis and locked alone in the residence while Davis left to buy marijuana or go to work, the release said. Davis, when home, would repeatedly hit the child with some type of cord, according to deputies.

The child lived alone with Davis.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.

