Man catches 112-pound catfish in Mississippi River

National News

by: Kevin S. Held and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Wade Kaminski)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A Missouri man landed a near-record catfish while fishing in the muddy waters of the Mississippi River in St. Louis last week.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wade Kaminski and a friend were out fishing on Friday with baitfish they’d caught earlier in the spring when Kaminski landed the river monster.

Kaminski said the fish chomped down on his bait and he spent eight minutes before getting the enormous blue catfish into his boat.

The two men didn’t have a scale on their boat, so they called around for help. They eventually found a guide near the Gateway Arch monument in St. Louis and raced over to weigh the fish.

The catfish weighed in at 112 pounds, 18 pounds shy of the state record.

After posing with his massive haul, Kaminski told the Post-Dispatch he released the catfish downstream.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6"

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"

Water Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Testing"

Water Intake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Intake"

Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Lisbon Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisbon Storm Damage"

Fireworks Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Disposal"

Robert One Minute 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-5"

Sensational Sundays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensational Sundays"

24-hour art studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "24-hour art studio"

Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019"

Car Seat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Seat Safety"

PPP Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Forgiveness"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss