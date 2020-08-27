Coronavirus
Man charged with plot to sell fake coronavirus disinfectant

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man sold unregistered and misbranded pesticides falsely advertised as a government-approved disinfectant for the coronavirus.

Thirty-five-year-old Marek Majtan was charged Tuesday in a criminal complaint that accuses him of repackaging pesticides with his own handmade labels and marketing it on the internet as a product that “kills” COVID-19.

A federal agent says in a court filing that Majtan was not authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to manufacture or distribute any pesticides and used a false EPA registration number on his products.

The federal complaint charges Majtan with mail fraud.

