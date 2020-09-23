Man convicted in 1971 slayings of NYC cops granted parole

National News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — A former member of a Black radical group who was convicted in the 1971 killings of two New York City police officers has been granted parole after more than four decades behind bars.

Following a hearing earlier this month, the state Board of Parole approved the release of Anthony Bottom from prison on or before Oct. 20, officials said Wednesday. His parole follows that of a co-defendant, Herman Bell, in 2018.

Bottom, 68, and Bell were both sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the ambush slayings of Officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini.

In a statement, Piagentini’s widow blamed the decision on what she described as a shift in New York in recent years toward a more lenient approach to parole.

“We are heartbroken to see another of Joe’s killers set free by politics,” said Diane Piagentini.

Jones and Piagentini were shot multiple times after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a Harlem public housing complex on May 21, 1971. Prosecutors said at that time that it was a trap set by Bottom and Bell.

The two were members of a violent offshoot of the Black Panther Party called the Black Liberation Army. The group sanctioned symbolic killings of police officers, regardless of their race, in New York and California and robbed banks to finance its activities, authorities have said.

For years, Bottom, Bell and another co-defendant who has since died in prison claimed they were innocent and had been framed by the FBI.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

Century Girl's Golf

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

Shelley Lenz

Cramer Weighs in

Changes proposed to critical habitat rule

ND Teacher of the Year

Nursing Homes Plea

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss