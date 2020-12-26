Man convicted of murders asks for retrial based on DNA test

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A family and a team of doctors at University of Missouri Health Care are calling the recovery of a 3-year-old boy the best Christmas present ever after the boy had COVID-19, which caused a stroke.

"We thought we were going to lose him for sure," said Tim Parris, father of Colt Parris. "I don't care how tough you are; you will cry. You can't help it when it's your 3-year-old laying there."