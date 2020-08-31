Man dies when tornado blows RV off South Dakota highway

MILLER, S.D. (AP) — A man driving a recreational vehicle died when a tornado blew it off the highway near the central South Dakota town of Miller.

The state Department of Public Safety says the 73-year-old man was driving an RV with a car trailer southbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the tornado struck around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the tornado caused the RV and trailer to detach. The trailer flipped in the west ditch. The RV came down on its roof 150 to 200 yards west of the road.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

