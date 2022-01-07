Man found guilty in Menards kidnapping case in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — The man accused of trying to kidnap a child while he was working at the Menards in Watertown has been convicted by a jury.

Thirty-nine-year-old Peter Groenhoff of Canby, Minnesota was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident in May of 2018.

Prosecutors say Groenhoff was working at Menards when he picked up a 4-year-old child and quickly walked away from the child’s family.

The child’s father pursued Groenhoff and told him to stop, but Groenhoff continued on until he was caught in the employee break room.

Police eventually arrived and arrested him. A sentencing date has not been set.

