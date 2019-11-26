Man in banana car pulled over, officer gave him $20

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – This story is bananas!

An officer in Michigan pulled over this banana car and instead of giving the driver a ticket, the officer gave him cash.

According to The Washington Post, Steve Braithwaite has spent the past two years driving his homemade banana-shaped convertible across America.

He offers pay-what-you-can rides in the car to fund his days on the road.

After explaining the banana road trip, which he calls “The World Needs More Whimsy Grand Tour,” the trooper left with Braithwaite’s license.

He checked out the car to make sure everything was fine.

When the trooper came back with his license, Braithwaite noticed it was wrapped in a $20 bill.

The officer, Trooper Bill Strouse, is just a few months away from retirement and wanted to do a good deed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Drew Steidler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Steidler"

Regent Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regent Grocery Store"

Mott Clean-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mott Clean-up"

Urban Meyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Urban Meyer"

Chief Justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Justice"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

Travel Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Trends"

Turkey Pardon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkey Pardon"

Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Century Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Birthday Bash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Bash"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"

Gage Roaldson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gage Roaldson"

Power in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power in Bismarck"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25"

Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge