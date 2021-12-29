Man shot, injured; tried to break into Montana police officer’s home

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An intruder suffered a gunshot wound after trying to break into the home of an off-duty Great Falls Police officer.

The police department says a man tried to enter the officer’s home just before 4:30 a.m. Monday and “the incident evolved to the point the officer fired a gun and the male was shot.”

The alleged intruder’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The department did not identify the officer who was involved or the man who was shot.

Montana’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.