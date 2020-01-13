Live Now
8 stabbed apparently at random in Colorado, suspect detained

National News
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Eight people were injured by a male suspect in an apparent random stabbing rampage near downtown Colorado Springs, police said Monday.

The suspect was restrained by some of his victims and arrested before dawn by officers, police said in a statement.

Some of the victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city’s America the Beautiful Park over the course of about a half hour, police said. After responding to the stabbing of two people at around 1:30 a.m., officers found several more victims on walking trails through the park as they searched for the suspect.

“Everywhere he was going, he was trying to come in contact with people and he was injuring them,” Sgt. Shawn Peterson told KKTV.

Police said the victims were taken to hospitals, and three were still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. Five were released from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. She did not comment on the conditions of the two other victims there.

The eighth victim was in stable condition at Penrose Hospital, hospital spokeswoman Andrea Sinclair said.

The attacks appeared to “be random and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims,” according to a police statement.

Police said the suspect was a male but provided no other information about him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

