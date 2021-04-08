Man who was wrongly imprisoned in North Carolina for 44 years gets $750,000

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man who served nearly 44 years in prison for a crime he says he didn’t commit has received compensation from the state of North Carolina.

Ronnie Long told The Charlotte Observer that it’s not nearly enough. Long received $750,000.

It is by law the state’s top compensation for victims of wrongful incarceration.

Long was convicted of raping the widow of a Cannon Mills executive in 1976 by an all-white jury in Concord.

Potentially exculpatory evidence was either intentionally withheld from his defense team or disappeared. And there was a tampered pool of potential jurors.

A federal court overturned Long’s conviction. And he was pardoned by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Long walked free six weeks after his mother’s death.