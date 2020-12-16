Man with chainsaw steals McDonald’s meal, chases manager in parking lot

National News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine. (WTVO) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., a man in Portland, Maine was arrested after multiple 911 calls reported that a man was chasing people with a chainsaw at McDonald’s.

Responding officers found the man at a nearby inn and he was arrested without further incident.

Police say that the man, identified as 26-year-old Alice Sweet, walked behind the counter and revved the chainsaw at employees who were preparing food. He then stole a drink and some food.

Investigators say Sweet chased the McDonald’s manager when confronted in the parking lot. Sweet also allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot with the chainsaw.

Sweet was charged with Robbery, Criminal Mischief, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Dr. Joshua Wynne

Fracking Money Dispute

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

Car Crash

Meals for Families

When you can see Saturn and Jupiter's great conjunction

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Several chances for snow are in the forecast

NDC DEC 16

YouthWorks

Girl's Basketball

High School Hockey

Boy's Basketball

Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Toy Giveaway

Pandemic Timeline

FDHU Press Conference

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories