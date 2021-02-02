Man with Florida tattoo on forehead arrested for misuse of 911, marijuana possession

Police arrested Matthew Leatham, 22, after they say he called 911 twice to try to get a ride home. (Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey, Florida man left little doubt behind that he was a Florida man – it’s written all over his face.

According to police, 22-year-old Matthew Leatham was arrested early Sunday morning after he “called 911 to find a ride home,” according to a court complaint which notes Leatham “cursed at the call taker during the call.”

The arresting officer said he offered to call Leatham a taxi, but Leatham said he didn’t have money and began walking home.

Leatham then called 911 a second time to ask for a ride, the complaint states, and the officer arrested him.

A mugshot obtained by sister station WFLA shows Leatham’s black facial tattoo of the Sunshine State.

Leatham was charged with misuse of the 911 system as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released on $300 bond.

