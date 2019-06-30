Many Low-Income Kids Rely on School Lunches to Eat. What About the Summer?

NEXSTAR (D.C.) — Hunger doesn’t take a summer break. While kids are out of class, a USDA program offers millions of them free food until they go back to school. But, lawmakers say millions more should have access to healthy meals year-round.

During the summer, about 3-million low-income kids eat free meals and snacks at sites like this in Washington, D.C. It’s part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

While that may sound like a lot, lawmakers say it’s not even a quarter of the kids who participate in similar programs during the school year.

U.S. Senator from Arkansas John Boozman says, “It sadly is a tremendous problem.”

The Republican Senator is sponsoring a bill to expand the program. Instead of kids traveling to a specific site for food, the legislation would give states the option to deliver it to them, or in some cases, allow eligible families to get more food stamps.

Senator Boozman explains, “Somebody needs to take care of them. We have programs to do this, but the problem is the rules haven’t changed since the 1960s. The world’s a very different place.”

After working on this proposal for years, Senator Boozman says this his best chance yet to get it done because he now has bipartisan support, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Advocacy groups are also hungry for change and have thrown their support behind the bill.

Boozman shares, “When you relax the rules, the private sector, the nonprofits, people who want to help these individuals, they can do it.”

According to USDA, the Department served more than 150 million meals and snacks to kids last summer, at a cost of more than $480 million.

If it can get local, state and federal commitments, Boozman thinks his plan could be up and running by next summer.

Schools across North Dakota provide summer lunches for kids. For a full list of where lunch is provided this year, click here.