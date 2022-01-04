Marijuana debate on the table again in South Dakota legislative session

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The debate on marijuana will be on the table again as state lawmakers gather for the 2022 legislative session in South Dakota this month.

So far, more than two dozen of 38 posted proposed bills for the session deal with medical and recreational marijuana. It’s the second session for legislators since South Dakota voters approved both medical and recreational marijuana in the 2020 election.

The passage of recreational marijuana was legally challenged by Gov. Kristi Noem and was ultimately struck down by the state Supreme Court.

Legislators are expected to consider revisions to the medical cannabis law and take up Senate Bill 3 which would legalize recreational possession of one ounce or less of marijuana by a person 21 or older.