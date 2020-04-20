Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Marine life in Hawaii improving due to lack of humans during pandemic

National News

by: KHON

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON/CNN) – While tourists and residents may be unhappy about Hawaii’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, that’s not true for the marine life.

The absence of scuba divers and snorkelers is bringing new life to the coral reefs around Oahu.

Hundreds if not thousands of people visit areas like Hanauma Bay and Shark’s Cove on a daily basis.

In the few weeks that these areas have been closed, researchers say they’ve already seen big improvements in the ecosystem.

“We’re getting a lot of different, different anecdotal reports of you know, schooling fish and much more present fish in areas like Molokini Crater. Also reports of spinner dolphins in bays in West Hawaii that are just much more prevalent, just seeing different behaviors and activity we haven’t seen in years,” said Brian Neilson.

He says fewer biologists are out studying impacts due to the stay-at-home order, so they aren’t able to test things like the water quality.

“Our best case scenario is if we are able to get biologists out in the field before the flood gates open again for tourism to come back. So we have a couple at least a couple of weeks to get out there and document these observations,” he added.

Over at Hanauma Bay, they’re seeing more fish closer to the shoreline.

“Most of the fish are coming closer than we would normally would see and the water clarity looks better,” said Kuulei Rogers.

Hanauma Bay sees up to 3,000 snorkelers a day and is open 6 days a week.

“So we can look at how fish behavior is changing, if visitors are disrupting the feeding patterns,” Rogers added.

At Shark’s Cove, the group Malama Pupukea Waimea has seen some notable changes, from ore marine life to more juvenile fish coming into the tide pools.

“The tops of the rocks are all covered in algae. And that’s fantastic for the ecosystem. Normally all the feet scrub all that off and we don’t get to see that. So we are starting to see way more algae popping up in places we haven’t seen it before. For the Aina it’s a blessing, people giving it a break so it can do what it does best , so it can replenish and grow and provide for us in the long run,” said Jenny Yagodich.

It’s still unknown when these areas will reopen again to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"

Heilman's Performance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman's Performance"

Numbers Update 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update 4-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge