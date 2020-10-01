Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3M face masks to schools across the country

National News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Actor Mark Wahlberg is aiding students and teachers across the nation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Wahlberg’s activewear brand Performance Inspired recently partnered with the active lifestyle brand LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable face masks to teachers and students across the nation, as announced in a press release.

Cities that have already received the donated 3-ply masks include Bentonville, Arkansas; Boise; Chicago; Cincinnati; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Quincy, Massachusetts; Rochester, New York; Salisbury, North Carolina; San Antonio; and Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Wahlberg posted a video message on social media thanking essential workers and teachers as they combat the pandemic.

“This has been a year of change and stress for everybody. But today, I want to thank our essential workers. You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all of the necessities,” Wahlberg said in the video. “Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and your families. And, please know your efforts are much appreciated.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Staying positive and supporting our teachers

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss