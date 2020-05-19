Breaking News
Coming shortly: Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19, other topics at 3:30 p.m.

Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WTNH/CNN) — A Maryland bar is taking the safety of its customers seriously — in a fun way.

Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City bought bumper tables for customers to use once they reopen.

It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.

The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels, and they are guaranteed to keep customers 6 feet apart.

Customers stand in the middle of the tube and are still able to walk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others.

One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far, adding that they are talking to other businesses about producing bumper tables for them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Big Event Decisions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Event Decisions"

City Manager Pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Manager Pay"

Meet the Interpreter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Interpreter"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"

Meal Box Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meal Box Grant"

Too Much Coffee?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Too Much Coffee?"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge