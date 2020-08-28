Golf Talk after August 28

Maryland State trooper shoots, kills man after being dragged on interstate, police say

by: Allie Mannheimer, WDVM and Nexstar Media Wire

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say a trooper shot and killed a man after he tried to drive away from a traffic stop, dragging the trooper down the interstate.

State Police say the trooper was working DUI enforcement on I-95 North in Howard County around 2 a.m. Friday when he saw a red Ford Escape weaving across multiple lanes. The trooper said he pulled the car over in Elkridge, Maryland.

The man in the car showed signs of impairment when the officer and another trooper tried to talk with him, State Police said. When they asked the man to step out of the car, he refused, they said.

Investigators say the man put the car in drive and the trooper on the driver’s side tried to grab the keys from the ignition. State Police said the man then accelerated and drove away, dragging the trooper more than 2,000 feet down I-95.

The trooper said he yelled for the driver to stop, then, while being dragged, he shot at the driver. The trooper was thrown from the car into the center median and was found by another trooper.

The driver did not survive his injuries. State Police have not yet identified him.

The trooper involved was taken to a trauma center for treatment. There was no immediate information about his condition.

State Police said several alcohol containers were found inside the car, as well as a machete under the driver’s seat.

Both troopers who were on scene are currently on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

