Maryland Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation

National News

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)
  • (Source: Walmart North East / Facebook)

NORTH EAST, Md. (WKRN) – A Walmart store in Maryland is known for using its store employees to promote products on sale on the store’s Facebook page, but one associate has become a viral sensation without even trying.

The associate, known only to the internet as ‘Charlene,’ has taken the internet by storm with her deadpan demeanor in various promotions for products at the North East, Maryland Walmart store.

In one photo, Charlene is donning a milk moustache while holding up a package of Family Size Oreos and a gallon of milk. Another photo has Charlene wrapped in yellow bubble wrap to promote bubble wrap on sale.

Charlene has worn hats, costumes, and has even graced her face inside tires on clearance.

A blogger named Kimberly Brusk posted about Charlene to her Facebook page, posting various photos of Charlene. That post has been shared more than 50,000 times, has over 10,000 comments, and has been reacted to 28,000 times.

The store has even taken notice of Charlene’s popularity and has made her a daily fixture to it’s Facebook page. They are now launching a Change.org petition to get Charlene onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Charlene has become a national icon for the working woman,” said the store on their Change.org petition, “Let’s bring her to the Ellen Degeneres Show and recognize her efforts.”

As of this writing, the petition garnered over 7,500 signatures and is quickly on its way to surpassing 10,000 supporters.

Let’s face it, we all need a little more Charlene in our lives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up"

Big and Loud Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big and Loud Program"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"

Shiloh Christian Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Boys Bball"

St. Mary's Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Bball"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Bike Lanes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Bike Lanes"

Coronavirus in Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Animals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Remarkable Woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Woman"

Fish Kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish Kill"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spill"

Standing Rock Head Start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Head Start"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge