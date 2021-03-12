Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. An airline passenger could wind up $14,500 poorer for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking his own alcohol on the plane. That’s the amount of a civil penalty announced Friday, March 12, 2021, by the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident happened Dec. 23, 2020, on a JetBlue flight scheduled from New York to the Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An airline passenger could wind up $14,500 poorer for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking his own alcohol on the plane.

That’s the amount of a civil penalty announced Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened Dec. 23 on a JetBlue flight scheduled from New York to the Dominican Republic. The FAA says the man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.

The FAA says the plane’s captain declared an emergency and flew back to New York.

The FAA is not identifying the passenger.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hog Trough

Paws and Claws

Open Water

Brew Day

A sunny & warm forecast with a cool down to come

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 12

Amazing Race for Haiti

NDC MAR 12

Regional Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Colder today with a large warm-up to come

NDC MAR 11

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News