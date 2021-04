At a press conference late Friday, President Joe Biden became emotional, calling gun violence in the U.S. a “national embarrassment” and imploring Republicans in Congress to help pass universal background checks.

It is hard to fathom but in the past month alone, there have been 53 mass shootings nationwide — defined as incidents where four or more people were shot, including those high-profile massacres at three Asian spas in Atlanta and at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.